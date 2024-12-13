Orlando City sign Kyle Smith to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Orlando City SC have signed defender Kyle Smith to a new contract through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Friday.
The 32-year-old veteran is second all-time in appearances for Orlando, with 180 across all competitions. He has 4g/9a in 149 regular-season games since joining the club in 2019 from USL Championship side Louisville City.
“Bringing Kyle back to Orlando for 2025 is a great step in our project for next season,” said EVP of soccer operations and GM Luiz Muzzi. “He’s been such a vital piece of our successes over the last few seasons with his versatility and work rate both on and off the field.
"He’s a player that we know we can always depend on, and we’re excited to have him back with us next year.”
A multi-faceted defender who's played all across the backline, Smith was primarily used as a right back last season, notching three assists in 29 appearances.
In 2024, Orlando finished fourth in the Eastern Conference (52 points) and advanced to the Eastern Conference Final, their best-ever finish in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
