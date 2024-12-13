Orlando City sign Kyle Smith to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Orlando City SC have signed defender Kyle Smith to a new contract through the 2025 MLS season, the club announced Friday.

The 32-year-old veteran is second all-time in appearances for Orlando, with 180 across all competitions. He has 4g/9a in 149 regular-season games since joining the club in 2019 from USL Championship side Louisville City.

“Bringing Kyle back to Orlando for 2025 is a great step in our project for next season,” said EVP of soccer operations and GM Luiz Muzzi. “He’s been such a vital piece of our successes over the last few seasons with his versatility and work rate both on and off the field.

"He’s a player that we know we can always depend on, and we’re excited to have him back with us next year.”

A multi-faceted defender who's played all across the backline, Smith was primarily used as a right back last season, notching three assists in 29 appearances.