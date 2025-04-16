Orlando City sign head coach Oscar Pareja to new contract

"His unwavering positivity and focus have helped shape a culture grounded in respect and ambition. We’re thrilled to have Oscar continue leading us forward in the City Beautiful.”

“Throughout his career, Oscar has proven to be a coach deeply committed not only to winning and competing for championships, but also to building teams that fans can proudly rally behind,” said owner & chairman Mark Wilf in a release. “Here in Orlando, he’s shown that same passion and dedication – taking immense pride in representing our club with integrity and driving us closer each year to our ultimate goal of winning it all.

Pareja, who was in the final year of his last contract signed in 2023, is now slated to remain with Orlando through 2028.

Pareja is Orlando's winningest coach in club history since joining before the 2020 season, having accrued an 88W-58L-56D record across 202 competitive matches. Under his leadership, the Lions have reached the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs five consecutive times, made their first two Concacaf Champions Cup appearances, and set club records for most wins and points in a season.

In 2022, Pareja led Orlando to their first major trophy with their triumph in that year's US Open Cup.

“First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to Mark Wilf, his family, the entire ownership group, and our executive board for their continued trust in the vision and culture we’ve built over the years,” Pareja said. “Their unwavering support is the foundation of everything we strive to achieve each day. Above all, I’m profoundly thankful to our incredible fans and the dedicated staff who pour their hearts into making Orlando City such a remarkable club.