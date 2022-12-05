Transfer Tracker

Orlando City sign defender Kyle Smith to new contract

Orlando City SC have signed defender Kyle Smith to a new contract through the 2023 MLS season with an option in 2024, the club announced Monday. 

“We’re so happy to get Kyle signed to a new deal, which allows us to not only keep him as part of the 2023 roster, but now involves an additional option year in 2024,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release. 

“Throughout his time in Orlando he’s answered every call and played every role that we’ve asked him to. His versatility and dependability are vital to our plans as we look to win more trophies in 2023.”

Smith, who turns 31 in January, has 3g/3a in 95 matches (61 starts) for Orlando the past four seasons. He’s played all across their backline since joining from USL Championship side Louisville City.

Smith played a key role as Orlando won the US Open Cup last year, their first MLS-era trophy and one that booked a Concacaf Champions League spot for 2023. He’s helped the Lions make three straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trips. 

