Orlando City secure loan extension for Iván Angulo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan extension
Orlando City SC have extended Iván Angulo's loan through the end of the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.
The 24-year-old Colombian winger, acquired last summer from Brazilian Serie A powerhouse Palmeiras on a 12-month loan, has become a key piece for the Lions in his nearly year-long stint in Central Florida. In addition to contributing 3g/6a over 27 league appearances (21 starts), Angulo proved equally essential for Orlando in their 2022 US Open Cup-winning campaign.
A former Colombian youth international, Angulo features regularly in head coach Óscar Pareja's matchday lineups, making 16 starts this season as a creative spark alongside Designated Players Facundo Torres, Ercan Kara and Martín Ojeda.
Unbeaten in seven of their last eight games (3W-1L-4D), Orlando visit Seattle Sounders FC Saturday night in Matchday 21 (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
