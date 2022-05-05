Orlando City SC acquire Jake Mulraney from Atlanta United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- ORL receive: Jake Mulraney
- ATL receive: possibly up to $275,000 in GAM
Orlando City SC have acquired winger/midfielder Jake Mulraney from Atlanta United in exchange for at least $200,000 and possibly up to $275,000 in General Allocation Money, the clubs announced Thursday.
Orlando will send Atlanta $100,000 of GAM in 2022, and $100,000 to $175,000 of GAM in 2023 depending on if the 26-year-old Irishman reaches certain performance incentives.
Atlanta will also retain a portion of Mulraney’s future transfer fee, should the winger be dealt. Atlanta will retain a portion of Mulraney’s 2022 club budget charge, and Orlando will absorb a portion of his 2022 club salary budget charge.
“Bringing Jake to Orlando is a move that we’re excited about,” Orlando executive vice president of soccer operations and GM Luiz Muzzi said in a release. “We think his on-field abilities and his style of play will really compliment the team we have and we’re happy to have him in purple.”
Mulraney signed with Atlanta from Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premier League prior to the 2020 season. He has 47 career MLS appearances (22 starts) with three goals and four assists.
“Jake has been a great teammate and positive influence around the club and community since he joined the club in 2020,” Atlanta vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “When called upon, he’s been a reliable player and we want to thank him for his contributions to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future.”
Orlando City travel to face CF Montréal on Saturday (4 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+). Atlanta United host Chicago Fire FC later Saturday evening (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).