Orlando City SC acquire Jake Mulraney from Atlanta United

Mulraney signed with Atlanta from Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premier League prior to the 2020 season. He has 47 career MLS appearances (22 starts) with three goals and four assists.

“Jake has been a great teammate and positive influence around the club and community since he joined the club in 2020,” Atlanta vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a release. “When called upon, he’s been a reliable player and we want to thank him for his contributions to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future.”