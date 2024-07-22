Omaha to the Olympics: Duncan McGuire charts atypical path to Team USA

Soccer has taken Duncan McGuire across North America as a breakout star since joining Orlando City SC via last season’s MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. Now his journey has led him to Bordeaux, a cradle of French history and culture where the US men’s Olympic team are encamped for their final preparations before kicking off the 2024 Summer Games against the host nation on Wednesday afternoon (3 pm ET | USA Network, Telemundo).

“I could imagine it could’ve gone probably a lot differently, to be honest,” he said. “I mean, everyone I've talked to has said, ‘You have your own path.’ It's kind of like my path has been a little bit unique in a way, as playing in college and not doing academies, which I find is cool because it’s different than the usual path taken. And I'm proud of the path I've taken, how I’ve gotten here.”

There’s something poetic about how the roots of this journey are thousands of miles away in the US heartland, in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. There McGuire grew up far from the national soccer radar and the youth academies where a steadily increasing proportion of US professionals – and most of his Olympic teammates – are nurtured.

Their schedule will take the young Yanks to Marseille and Saint-Étienne, and eventually, they hope, back to Bordeaux or Paris and other destinations should they advance to the knockout stages. And with clubs across Europe watching this competition closely as substantial transfer interest in the big striker simmers, a strong tournament could soon jet McGuire towards untold new adventures.

Family ties

McGuire happily reports he’ll have loved ones on hand for this next chapter, with family members making the trip from Nebraska to Marseille for the opener against France, most notably his younger brother, and possibly his biggest fan, Holden.

Holden has Down Syndrome, and the challenges accompanying that have made his relationship with Duncan that much closer and more meaningful. The two spent long hours kicking a soccer ball around in the family basement when they were young, and Duncan later volunteered at Holden’s school in his teens. They remain in near-daily contact.

“When I was younger, getting that he was different and wasn't going to have a completely normal life was kind of hard. That's just how it's going to go,” said McGuire of his brother. “But he just has such a positive energy and he's always in a good mood and he's always someone you want to be around.”

While Holden, their parents and their two older siblings have visited for Orlando home matches and travel across the Midwest for away days in places like Chicago and Cincinnati, they’re making their longest trip yet to cheer him on at the Olympics.

“Growing up, we were really tight,” McGuire said of Holden. “Two brothers messing around all the time. It's been tough the past few years, going to college, not living at home anymore. But, I mean, we're still FaceTiming every day – we gave him iPad FaceTime permission now, which was kind of bad at first, getting like 30 calls a day. But now he’s relaxed a bit!

“He's my best friend. He's awesome. He's 20 now, which is weird to think about because he doesn't look 20. But he's in school, he's doing well. He kind of just does the same routine every day. So I like to FaceTime him when I get the chance to talk to him and see how his day’s going. When I'm back in Omaha, I like to hang out, go to the park with him, go sledding when it's wintertime because that's basically the only time I'm home. I just kind of like to spend as much time with him as I can.”

What makes McGuire’s success story more remarkable is those childhood days offered scant hints of the excellence he would achieve in soccer. He had no family ties to the sport, just a spark of talent and interest as a kid that his father supported despite having been a basketball player in his day.

“Growing up, I tried all the sports, and then around 8 or 9, I realized I was kind of only good at soccer. So I stopped playing every other sport and decided to do club soccer,” McGuire told MLSsoccer.com from the US Olympic camp. “And I made some good friends, and my dad was the one that always took me to practice. He was my grade-school coach because my mom was with my sister at volleyball all the time.