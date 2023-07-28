Matchday

Offside with Taylor Twellman: Download new MLS podcast on Apple Podcasts

Offside_resized_2
MLSsoccer staff

MLS Season Pass lead analyst Taylor Twellman will host a new weekly soccer podcast, Offside with Taylor Twellman, welcoming athletes, coaches and executives from the game’s professional landscape, as well as high-profile guests in the world of entertainment.

Follow the show on Apple Podcasts

Launching today, Offside with Taylor Twellman covers storylines impacting the sport in America, ranging from Lionel Messi's arrival to Major League Soccer to US national teams and Americans playing in top divisions around the world.

Weekly: New episodes will publish weekly through December, with Inter Miami CF managing owner Jorge Mas serving as Twellman’s first guest.

Offside with Taylor Twellman is produced by Apple TV and Rain Delay Media. The show is available for free on Apple Podcasts and via RSS.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Lionel Messi: Inter Miami's owner explains blockbuster deal
Leagues Cup: Which teams made the Round of 32?
Chivas Guadalajara vs. FC Cincinnati Leagues Cup match postponed due to inclement weather
Brandon Vazquez gets latest word in Chivas saga with Leagues Cup hat trick

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami's owner explains blockbuster deal

Leagues Cup: Which teams made the Round of 32?

Toronto FC sign South African forward Cassius Mailula
Andrés Perea loaned to NYCFC from Philadelphia Union
HIGHLIGHTS: Guadalajara vs. FC Cincinnati | July 27, 2023
Goal: B. Vazquez vs. CDG, 73'
Goal: A. Briseño vs. CIN, 60'
HIGHLIGHTS: Club América vs. St. Louis CITY SC | July 27, 2023
