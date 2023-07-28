Offside with Taylor Twellman: Download new MLS podcast on Apple Podcasts

MLS Season Pass lead analyst Taylor Twellman will host a new weekly soccer podcast, Offside with Taylor Twellman, welcoming athletes, coaches and executives from the game’s professional landscape, as well as high-profile guests in the world of entertainment.

Launching today, Offside with Taylor Twellman covers storylines impacting the sport in America, ranging from Lionel Messi's arrival to Major League Soccer to US national teams and Americans playing in top divisions around the world.

Weekly: New episodes will publish weekly through December, with Inter Miami CF managing owner Jorge Mas serving as Twellman’s first guest.