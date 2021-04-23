Official: Minnesota United sign Adrien Hunou from Stade Rennais

"This is another signing we have pursued for a long time," Minnesota head coach Adrian Heath said in a release. "Adrien is a target we have not deviated from since last year. It’s a bit like the [Emanuel] Reynoso deal, where we’ve been at it every single day, and he’s been desperate to come to Minnesota. We are delighted he’s signed."

The 27-year-old Frenchman has been linked to Minnesota for several months, and now arrives on a three-year contract with a one-year club option. He can play centrally or out wide.

Minnesota United FC have strengthened their forward corps by signing Adrien Hunou as a Designated Player from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, the club announced Friday.

Across 160 matches with Stade Rennais, Hunou scored 38 goals in seven seasons while accumulating Europa League and Champions League experience. He also helped them win the Coupe de France in 2019, though fell out of favor in the new year.

On the international stage, Hunou featured extensively for France’s youth national teams during his younger years. At the U-19 level, he helped France earn a runner-up finish against Serbia at the 2013 European Championship. He's of Polish descent and remains eligible to play for Poland's national team.

"I believe he’s going to be a huge success in MLS, he’s scored goals against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain in finals, so he knows how to play in big moments," Heath said. "He’s got great movement, he’s sneaky fast. He always gets there. He’s got really good movement in the box, he’s a great finisher. Natural goal scorer. He’s going to get along with Rey – great players like playing with great players.”

Hunou joins deep-lying midfielder Jan Gregus and attacking midfielder Emanuel “Bebelo” Reynoso as DPs in Minnesota. During the offseason, the Loons also signed forward Ramon “Wanchope” Abila via Targeted Allocation Money to a season-long loan (with purchase option) from Argentine side Boca Juniors.