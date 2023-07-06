NYCFC sign homegrown defender Drew Baiera

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
New York City FC have promoted another academy standout to the first team, announcing Thursday the signing of defender Drew Baiera to a homegrown contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028.
The 16-year-old becomes the club's 12th academy signing and the third from the class of 2007, joining left back Christian McFarlane and midfielder Johnny Shore.
"We are delighted that Drew has signed his first professional contract with NYCFC. Drew is a dynamic, attacking-minded defender that can also make an impact in the final third," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a press release.
"... Being able to produce three players from the same academy class is certainly an impressive milestone for our academy staff. This feat continues to solidify NYCFC as one of the best academies for the development of players and a pathway to the first team."
Baiera's upward trajectory through City's pipeline began at the U-12s. He's most recently featured with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, NYCFC II, notching an assist in his first start. The Connecticut native also represented the United States last month at the U-16 International Dream Cup alongside fellow NYCFC homegrowns McFarlane, Shore and Maximo Carrizo.
“I am excited to be signing with NYCFC. It’s everything I worked for. I dedicated myself to the game and that’s what brought me here today," Baiera said. "... I look forward to giving my best every day to further my development and help this club compete for every trophy. I can’t wait for the day to play at home in front of our great fans."
Riding a seven-game undefeated streak (1W-0L-6D), NYCFC visit Eastern Conference rivals the Columbus Crew Saturday night in Matchday 24 action (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
