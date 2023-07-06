NYCFC sign homegrown defender Drew Baiera

Baiera's upward trajectory through City's pipeline began at the U-12s. He's most recently featured with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, NYCFC II, notching an assist in his first start. The Connecticut native also represented the United States last month at the U-16 International Dream Cup alongside fellow NYCFC homegrowns McFarlane, Shore and Maximo Carrizo .

“I am excited to be signing with NYCFC. It’s everything I worked for. I dedicated myself to the game and that’s what brought me here today," Baiera said. "... I look forward to giving my best every day to further my development and help this club compete for every trophy. I can’t wait for the day to play at home in front of our great fans."