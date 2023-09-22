NYCFC's Richy Ledezma suspended by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Disciplinary Committee Decision

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued four rulings following Matchday 33 of the 2023 season.

Ledezma suspended

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued a one-match suspension and an undisclosed fine to New York City FC midfielder Richard Ledezma for violent conduct – spitting at an opponent – in the 41st minute of New York City’s game against Orlando City SC on September 20.

Ledezma will serve the suspension on September 23 against Toronto FC.

Barreal fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found FC Cincinnati defender Álvaro Barreal guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 26th minute of Cincinnati’s match against CF Montréal on September 20.

Barreal has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

Bristow fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Minnesota United FC defender Ethan Bristow guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 74th minute of Minnesota’s match against the LA Galaxy on September 20. 

Bristow has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.

LAFC Mass Confrontation violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found LAFC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 13th minute of their match against St. Louis CITY SC on September 20.

LAFC has violated the mass confrontation policy for the second time this season, and the organization and head coach Steve Cherundolo have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini and midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Ilie Sánchez have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

