NYCFC's James Sands added to USMNT roster ahead of Jamaica qualifier

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

James Sands has been added to the US men’s national team roster ahead of a Concacaf World Cup Qualifier against Jamaica Tuesday (5 pm ET | Paramount+, Universo), US Soccer announced Sunday morning.

The versatile New York City FC homegrown player can feature as a center back or as a defensive midfielder. The 21-year-old joins the squad as Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson and midfielder Weston McKennie depart. Robinson was sent off for a second bookable offense and McKennie reached the yellow card limit in a 2-0 win over Mexico Friday night and both are suspended against the Reggae Boyz.

The 21-year-old Sands has made seven appearances for the USMNT, all in 2021, after debuting against Haiti at the Concacaf Gold Cup. He appeared in all six matches in the competition and started in the 4-1 win against Honduras in World Cup Qualifying on Sept. 8 in San Pedro Sula. 

Following the 2-0 win over El Tri, the USMNT are atop the Octagonal standings.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers New York City FC US Men's National Team James Sands

Related Stories

Jamaica vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
How the USMNT beat Mexico & what to expect at Jamaica in World Cup qualifying
The big surprises in (and out of) the USMNT roster for Mexico & Jamaica World Cup qualifiers
More News
More News
“A little bit of sauce”: Tim Weah epitomizes USMNT’s surging swagger
National Writer: Charles Boehm

“A little bit of sauce”: Tim Weah epitomizes USMNT’s surging swagger
NYCFC's James Sands added to USMNT roster ahead of Jamaica qualifier
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

NYCFC's James Sands added to USMNT roster ahead of Jamaica qualifier
Canada vs. Mexico: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Canada vs. Mexico: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Jamaica vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Jamaica vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier
Seattle's Alex Roldan rescues El Salvador against Jamaica in WCQ
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Seattle's Alex Roldan rescues El Salvador against Jamaica in WCQ
Three Takeaways from the USMNT's Dos a Cero win over Mexico
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Three Takeaways from the USMNT's Dos a Cero win over Mexico
More News
Video
Video
Club & Country: USA, Canada win big in World Cup Qualifying
1:12:06

Club & Country: USA, Canada win big in World Cup Qualifying
USA vs. Mexico - Game Highlights
4:14

USA vs. Mexico - Game Highlights
Extratime: Club and Country postgame show - Nov. 12
0:00

Extratime: Club and Country postgame show - Nov. 12
GOAL: Weston McKennie scores for USA
0:47

GOAL: Weston McKennie scores for USA
More Video