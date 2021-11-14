NYCFC's James Sands added to USMNT roster ahead of Jamaica qualifier

James Sands has been added to the US men’s national team roster ahead of a Concacaf World Cup Qualifier against Jamaica Tuesday (5 pm ET | Paramount+, Universo), US Soccer announced Sunday morning.
The versatile New York City FC homegrown player can feature as a center back or as a defensive midfielder. The 21-year-old joins the squad as Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson and midfielder Weston McKennie depart. Robinson was sent off for a second bookable offense and McKennie reached the yellow card limit in a 2-0 win over Mexico Friday night and both are suspended against the Reggae Boyz.
The 21-year-old Sands has made seven appearances for the USMNT, all in 2021, after debuting against Haiti at the Concacaf Gold Cup. He appeared in all six matches in the competition and started in the 4-1 win against Honduras in World Cup Qualifying on Sept. 8 in San Pedro Sula.
Following the 2-0 win over El Tri, the USMNT are atop the Octagonal standings.