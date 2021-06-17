NYCFC named finalist for ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year award

NYCFC and their charitable foundation, City in the Community (CITC), have continued making a deep and tangible impact across the five boroughs. They’ve built 40 soccer pitches in underserved neighborhoods, delivered free health and education programs to 30,000+ young people and trained and developed 150+ youth in community coaching.

The winners, as part of ESPN’s 2021 Sports Humanitarian Awards, will be unveiled during a July 12 ceremony in New York City. Other nominees are the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, the NFL’s Denver Broncos and the MLB’s Toronto Blue Jays. The winner will direct a $100,000 grant to charity, while the finalists will direct a $25,000 grant to charity.

For the fourth time in club history, New York City FC have been nominated for the annual Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award.

Proud to share this nomination with the @AtlantaDream , @Broncos , and @BlueJays 🌟 Thank you to @ESPNCitizenship for your support, contribution, and commitment to recognizing the power of sport to make a positive impact in our communities 💙 #NYCFC

During the COVID-19 pandemic, NYCFC volunteered 2,000+ hours of community service. They also launched a partnership with NY Common Pantry to help donate 250,000+ life-saving meals to South Bronx residents.

Further, NYCFC converted all core community programs to virtual classrooms, delivered daily soccer workouts and hosted a podcast to keep 1,600 local youth engaged throughout the pandemic. For families, they created a COVID resource hub that provided educational materials and workouts from players.

NYCFC’s Club’s Youth Leadership Council (YLC) kept plugging along, training and developing the next generation of community leaders by creating pathways into education, careers and entrepreneurship. The YLC’s members have volunteered over 7,000 hours since the group’s inception, including work with NY Common Pantry to help address food insecurity.