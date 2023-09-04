NYCFC loan Gabriel Segal to Israeli Premier League club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

New York City FC have loaned striker Gabriel Segal to Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Tel Aviv FC through June 2024, the club announced Monday.

"This is a great opportunity for Gabe to continue his development in a highly competitive European competition," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release. "Gabe has had a strong rookie season with us and showed potential for the future, so we are excited for him to have the opportunity to gain first-team minutes with Hapoel Tel Aviv during the 2023-24 season."

Segal, 22, scored two goals (both stoppage-time equalizers) in 10 appearances (four starts) for NYCFC this season after joining from German club FC Köln.

"I want to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to join Hapoel Tel Aviv on loan, so I can continue to gain experience playing for a big club in a competitive league," Segal said. " … I will be rooting for NYCFC from abroad and look forward to rejoining everyone next year."

Segal was one piece of NYCFC's in-flux No. 9 situation after the departure of Taty Castellanos, who's now with Italian Serie A side Lazio. One key move occurred in the Secondary Transfer Window, when NYCFC acquired Algerian forward Mounsef Bakrar from Croatian top-flight side NK Istra 1961 via the league’s U22 Initiative.

NYCFC sit outside the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs race with six games to go (12th place in the Eastern Conference, 6W-10L-12D record). They return to action on Sept. 16 with a Hudson River Derby clash against the New York Red Bulls (3:30 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass).