Nominations now open as MLS and Wells Fargo recognize 27 Community MVPs

MLS is teaming up with Wells Fargo to recognize fans that go above and beyond to make an impact in their communities through the MLS Works Community MVPs Program.

It marks the ninth year MLS and Wells Fargo have partnered for the Community MVPs program.

From Oct. 23 through Nov. 10, fans will have an opportunity to nominate themselves or individuals who are working to keep our communities resilient and safe. Twenty-seven Community MVPs will be selected, one representative for each MLS club. Those selected will receive national and local recognition, a $2,500 donation to a charity of their choice, a customized adidas MLS jersey and an MLS adidas NATIVO 21 official match ball.

Nominate at MLSsoccer.com/CommunityMVPs

“MLS fans share our League’s commitment to giving back and strengthening our communities,” SVP of Partnership Marketing Jen Cramer said in a release. “Thanks to the incredible support of our friends at Wells Fargo, the MLS WORKS Community MVPs program shines a light on many of the selfless and committed individuals who are going above and beyond to serve and strengthen our communities across the U.S. and Canada.”

Individuals nominated for the Community MVPs program have historically included healthcare professionals, coaches, education workers, delivery drivers, grocery store employees, first responders and more.

“Wells Fargo is deeply committed to the communities we serve, and we’re proud of our relationship with Major League Soccer and the Community MVPs program," Wells Fargo VP of soccer sponsorships Sara Toussaint said. "After granting over $300,000 to dozens of nonprofits and recognizing 161 Community MVPs since 2013, we continue to be in awe of these individuals’ strength and perseverance especially during these challenging times. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of fans throughout the soccer community through this program and telling their stories in the weeks to come.”