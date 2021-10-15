Nineteen MLSers featured on World Soccer's list of most important players in the world

World Soccer magazine has released a list of the 500 most important players in the world, with 19 current MLS players, ranging from a seasoned World Cup veteran to an 18-year-old sensation integral to his country's aspirations to return to the World Cup, making the cut.

Fifteen different MLS teams are represented on the list, which also includes some notable players with connections to the league that currently suit up for overseas clubs, such as Diego Rossi and Cyle Larin, and MLS academy graduates like Alphonso Davies and Gio Reyna. Overall, the 19 MLS players highlighted represent the highest total for any non-European league. US international standouts Crystal Dunn and Christian Pulisic are also on the list.

Atlanta United had three players represented, while the New England Revolution and Toronto FC had two, with 13 other teams having one representative.

The list appears in the autumn issue of World Soccer. Explaining the selection criteria, the magazine states: "The players that caught our eye the most were those who had produced outstanding performances for their club or country in 2021, or were tipped for success in 2022 (particularly at the Qatar World Cup); players with interesting stories that transcend football; those upon whom the hopes of a country, club, league or region rest; or potential transfer targets for the world’s top clubs."