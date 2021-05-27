Nine preseason predictions already consigned to the trash heap

Come MLS preseason prediction time, it’s like we all spent the offseason at a Holiday Inn Express. We’re all experts! We all know what this famously predictable league has in store!

Don’t believe us? Just ask! Hell, you don’t even have to. We’ll volunteer the wrong answers, and we’ll say/write/tweet them until they feel like the most obvious thing in the world. The Crew are going to be one of the best teams in MLS history, duh. The Sounders are in for a down year, for sure. Concacaf Champions League? Plan the parade now.

Then the games begin … and it quickly becomes clear that none of us have any of the answers! Let me remind you now – as if I haven’t told you dozens of times before – that MLS prognostication is a combination of boredom and self-aggrandizement. It’s harmless fun and a good way to kill time until opening day, but all those piping hot takes aren’t worth much with the benefit of hindsight.

It’s the end of May, less than a fourth of the way into the 2021 season, and we’ve officially reached prediction-rollback time. We’ve been found out. Then again, who are we kidding? This is MLS. What seems dumb and shortsighted now might make perfect sense again in two months.