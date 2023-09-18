Newest MLS NEXT Pro club Carolina Core FC unveils brand & logo

The newest independent club in MLS NEXT Pro, Carolina Core FC, have unveiled their new brand identity and logo as they get set to kick off their inaugural season in 2024.

The club celebrated the reveal on Sept. 14 at a live event in Kernersville, NC, with over 600 people in attendance. The new logo was developed following a collaborative effort with club staff, who aimed to capture the regional identity and reflect the spirit of Carolina Core.

The Carolina Core FC logo is a circular crest that incorporates three elements:

The sunset signifies renewal, symbolizing the beginning of each game as an opportunity for fresh starts and the creation of a legacy of greatness.

The mountains, standing tall together, represent strength and stability, reflecting the unyielding support of our fans, players, and community.

The red fox, the focal point of the logo, embodies the spirit of competition. This clever and adaptable predator thrives in the Core’s diverse landscapes, both urban and suburban, making it the perfect emblem for Carolina Core FC.