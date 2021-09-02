Newcastle United signing Santiago Munoz leaves door open to choosing USMNT over Mexico

The 19-year-old, who signed for the English Premier League side on an 18-month loan from Liga MX's Santos Laguna earlier this week, said as much in the interview when Gomez inquired as whether it was a difficult decision choosing El Tri over the Yanks. As it turns out, Munoz told Gomez, that decision isn't yet a final one.

In an interview with ESPN's Herculez Gomez on Tuesday, newly minted Newcastle United forward Santiago Munoz left the door open to choosing to represent the US men's national team .

Exclusive interview w/ Newcastle’s Santiago Muñoz drops today on #FutbolAmericas .. A really impressive kid. Asked him if it was a difficult decision on choosing Mexico over #USMNT , he said the following. “I’m not married to Mexico. Door is still open.” 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/IQ4pL94jEg

The answer might come as a bit of a surprise as Munoz has already represented Mexico on the youth circuit, starring for the U-17 side with eight goals in 16 appearances while also picking up three caps for the U-23s. Originally born in El Paso, Texas, Munoz has the dual-eligibility to choose to represent either country.

His career is still in its earliest stages, but Munoz has already shown great promise that prompted the move to Newcastle. He broke in with Liga MX side Santos Laguna last season, scoring three goals and dishing out three assists in 19 appearances.