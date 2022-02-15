Jerseys

New York Red Bulls unveil 2022 1Ritmo kit

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

22_MLSAdidasKits_RBNY_16x9

The New York Red Bulls have unveiled their new primary jersey ahead of the 2022 MLS season, the 1Ritmo kit by adidas.

Shop for your jersey at mlsstore.com

1Ritmo kit

A continuation of the club’s 1Beat narrative... 1Ritmo (pronounced Un Ritmo) was created to embrace and unite all our communities and celebrate the cultures within them, inside and outside the walls of Red Bull Arena.

RED RUNS DEEP will always be the club’s primary mantra, 1Ritmo will be a chapter within that story for our supporters and fans to rally behind.

;
RBNY-2022-jersey-a
RBNY-2022-jersey-b
RBNY-2022-jersey-c
RBNY-2022-jersey-d
RBNY-2022-jersey-e

View more 2022 kits

Shop for your jersey at mlsstore.com

MLS is Back on February 26!

Jerseys New York Red Bulls
More News
More News
St. Louis CITY SC introduce Centene Stadium as part of 15-year partnership

St. Louis CITY SC introduce Centene Stadium as part of 15-year partnership
LA Galaxy unveil 2022 City of Dreams kit

LA Galaxy unveil 2022 City of Dreams kit
Seattle Sounders FC unveil 2022 Legacy Green kit

Seattle Sounders FC unveil 2022 Legacy Green kit
Portland Timbers unveil 2022 Heritage Rose kit 

Portland Timbers unveil 2022 Heritage Rose kit 
Colorado Rapids unveil 2022 Club jersey

Colorado Rapids unveil 2022 Club jersey
One stat each MLS Eastern Conference team should be worried about in 2022
Voices: Joseph Lowery

One stat each MLS Eastern Conference team should be worried about in 2022
More News
Video
Video
CF Montreal Season Preview
11:15

CF Montreal Season Preview
Colorado Rapids Season Preview
11:23

Colorado Rapids Season Preview
Robin Fraser on how the Rapids take the next step
13:08

Robin Fraser on how the Rapids take the next step
Why NYCFC is poised to make MLS history
1:44:25

Why NYCFC is poised to make MLS history
More Video