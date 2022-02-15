New York Red Bulls unveil 2022 1Ritmo kit

The New York Red Bulls have unveiled their new primary jersey ahead of the 2022 MLS season, the 1Ritmo kit by adidas.
1Ritmo kit
A continuation of the club’s 1Beat narrative... 1Ritmo (pronounced Un Ritmo) was created to embrace and unite all our communities and celebrate the cultures within them, inside and outside the walls of Red Bull Arena.
RED RUNS DEEP will always be the club’s primary mantra, 1Ritmo will be a chapter within that story for our supporters and fans to rally behind.
MLS is Back on February 26!