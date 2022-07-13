New York Red Bulls transfer defender Jason Pendant to Ligue 2 club

Jason Pendant is returning to his native France after the New York Red Bulls transferred him to Ligue 2 side Quevilly-Rouen, the club announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old defender was stuck in a reserve role, making five substitute appearances during his third year in MLS.

“We wish Jason all the best in this next step,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a release. “We are pleased to have found a transfer that is beneficial for both the player and the club.”

During his RBNY career, the fullback had two assists across 27 games (17 starts). He played a big role in their 2020 campaign after arriving from French club Sochaux, but was largely second/third-choice the last two years.