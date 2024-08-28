Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls transfer Bento Estrela to Sporting Lisbon

The New York Red Bulls have transferred homegrown midfielder Bento Estrela to Portuguese top-flight side Sporting Lisbon for an undisclosed fee, the club announced Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Portugal youth international turned pro in February 2021 at 14 years and 364 days old, then the fourth-youngest signing in MLS history.

Estrela has since featured prominently at MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York Red Bulls II, with one assist in 36 matches (29 starts). He's yet to make his first-team debut.

"We wish Bento all the luck in the world moving forward in the next chapter of his career," head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release.

The Red Bulls are chasing a record 15th straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip. During their first season under head coach Sandro Schwarz, they're fourth in the Eastern Conference (42 points).

