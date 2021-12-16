New York Red Bulls trade for Dylan Nealis from Nashville SC

The move reunites Dylan with brother Sean Nealis , who started 28 matches at center back for the Red Bulls during the 2021 season.

New York could send an additional $75,000 in GAM to Nashville if specific performance conditions are reached.

The New York Red Bulls have acquired fullback Dylan Nealis from Nashville SC in exchange for $125,000 in General Allocation Money, the club announced Thursday.

The strongest get stronger 💪 Strong Island incoming We've added Dylan Nealis -- Long Island's own (and Sean's brother) -- from Nashville SC. Welcome, @dylan_nealis ! 📰➡️ https://t.co/CFzTYpwwtx #RBNY pic.twitter.com/Kg0YSdaGsK

“We are pleased to add Sean’s brother Dylan to our roster,” RBNY head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a statement. “Since Dylan has been drafted into the league, he has gained experience at the professional level. We hope to see him continue to grow and help build upon our defensive success from last season.”

Nealis, 23, has spent the last two seasons in MLS, first with Inter Miami CF and then with Nashville after he was taken third overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. He has made 23 appearances (12 starts) and played 1,252 minutes across his first two MLS seasons.

Prior to MLS, Nealis captained Georgetown University for two years and helped the Hoyas lift the 2019 NCAA Division I Men's College Cup title.

“I am pleased to see the addition of Dylan to our team,” RBNY manager Gerhard Struber in a statement. “His ability to get forward into the attack and create for his team will be helpful. He also understands the defensive side, takes pride in his defending and shutting down attacking players.”