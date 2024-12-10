New York Red Bulls sign Omar Valencia from MLS Next Pro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have signed left back Omar Valencia from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate New York Red Bulls II through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Monday.

The 20-year-old logged three assists over 20 MLS NEXT Pro games in 2024. He made his MLS debut in June, coming on as a late substitute against the New England Revolution.

A full-fledged Panamanian international, Valencia has three senior caps, most recently appearing for Los Caneleros at the 2024 Copa América tournament.