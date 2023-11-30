New York Red Bulls sign defender Dylan Nealis to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New York Red Bulls have signed defender Dylan Nealis to a new contract through the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

“We are very excited to keep Dylan with the club,” said head of sport Jochen Schneider. “We have seen a lot from Dylan over the last two seasons. He made a big step forward in his development over the last year – on and off the pitch. We are happy to keep consistency within our backline.”

The 25-year-old Long Island native made 19 appearances (10 starts) for the Red Bulls this year, offering valuable depth and positional flexibility as both a center back and right back option.

Acquired via trade from Nashville SC in 2022, he has amassed 70 appearances (42 starts) in four MLS seasons following his selection as the third overall pick of the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

RBNY will look to build off a strong finish in 2023 that saw the club surge over the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line on Decision Day and win their Wild Card match before falling to FC Cincinnati in Round One.

With the club moving on from head coach Troy Lesesne earlier this month, his successor will inherit one of the strongest backlines in the league, tied for fifth fewest goals conceded on the year.