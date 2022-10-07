Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign back Sean Nealis to long-term contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Sean Nealis

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The New York Red Bulls have signed center back Sean Nealis to a new three-year MLS contract through 2026 with an option year in 2027, the club announced Thursday.

Nealis, 25, has developed into a backline mainstay over the past two seasons as RBNY have extended their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs streak to 13 straight years. He’s got one goal and two assists in 60 games (all starts) over that span. 

“We are pleased to sign Sean to a new contract with our club,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a release. “He has had a very strong year and we are pleased to have him help us strengthen our backline for many years to come.”

The news comes shortly after RBNY announced a long-term contract extension for homegrown left back John Tolkin, locking down two pieces of one of the league’s top defensive units. 

“I am very happy to keep Sean at the club,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “He has turned into a great leader for our team, and we are excited to see him continue to work hard and help our club accomplish its goals.”

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

