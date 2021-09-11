Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign AJ Marcucci, Omar Sowe from USL team

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings

The New York Red Bulls have signed goalkeeper AJ Marcucci and forward Omar Sowe from New York Red Bulls II, their reserve side that competes in the USL Championship. Both deals were announced Saturday.

Marcucci is inked through the end of the 2021 campaign with three option years, while Sowe joins on a year-and-a-half contract with two option years.

Marcucci was a three-year starter at Connecticut College before RBNY picked him No. 67 overall (third round) during the 2021 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. During his NCAA career, the 22-year-old was named 2017 NESCAC Rookie of the Year and 2018 NESCAC Player of the Year. He was also a First Team All-American.

“It is a pleasure adding AJ to our first team roster,” head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “AJ has worked extremely hard to where he has got to in his career, beginning at the NCAA Division III level, and we hope to see him continue to grow at the next level.”

Sowe, 20, has enjoyed a key role for RBNYII this season, leading the team in goals (6), shots (41) and chances created (25) through 21 appearances. He’s an academy product and Harrison, New Jersey native, the same city where Red Bull Arena is located.

“We are pleased to promote Omar to the first team,” Thelwell said in a release. “Omar has been a rising talent since he joined the organization. We hope he continues to carry over his positive progression to the first team.”

The Red Bulls are pushing to make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the 12th year in a row. They’re in their first full season under head coach Gerhard Struber and occupy 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

