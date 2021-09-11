New York Red Bulls sign AJ Marcucci, Omar Sowe from USL team

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signings

The New York Red Bulls have signed goalkeeper AJ Marcucci and forward Omar Sowe from New York Red Bulls II, their reserve side that competes in the USL Championship. Both deals were announced Saturday.

Marcucci is inked through the end of the 2021 campaign with three option years, while Sowe joins on a year-and-a-half contract with two option years.

Marcucci was a three-year starter at Connecticut College before RBNY picked him No. 67 overall (third round) during the 2021 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. During his NCAA career, the 22-year-old was named 2017 NESCAC Rookie of the Year and 2018 NESCAC Player of the Year. He was also a First Team All-American.