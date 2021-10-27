New York Red Bulls plan new training complex, eye 2024 opening

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The New York Red Bulls have announced plans for a new privately-funded training complex in Morris Township, New Jersey that’d house professional, academy and youth training programs.

Construction for the state-of-the-art complex would start in 2022 and is expected to be completed by 2024. Nearby Hanover Township has been home to the club's training facility for over the last eight years and will remain so until the completion of the upcoming complex.

“We are fortunate to have the support and commitment from Red Bull to help realize our vision of developing a world-class training complex for our organization,” RBNY general manager Marc de Grandpré said in a release. “This will further our pledge to develop, engage and inspire the local community through the beautiful game.”

Alongside their MLS team and Red Bulls II, the new complex will house the New York Red Bulls Academy and youth training programs.

The 80-acre complex will be located on the former Honeywell site off of Columbia Road and feature eight full-size outdoor soccer pitches, plus the club’s front office staff.

“The development of the training complex demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the game of soccer in this country,” RBNY head of sport Kevin Thelwell said. “The facilities and accommodations will provide our first team, as well as our valued young players, with the highest levels of support necessary to succeed with our club."

RBNY also have a soccer-specific stadium in Red Bull Arena, which opened in 2010 in Harrison, New Jersey.

New York Red Bulls plan new training complex, eye 2024 opening

