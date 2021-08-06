New York Red Bulls add Uruguay youth international defender Lucas Monzón on loan

The New York Red Bulls have completed the loan signing of Uruguay youth international defender Lucas Monzón from Danubio FC, the club announced Thursday. Monzón joins through the end of the 2022 season, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC, with the Red Bulls having a purchase option at the end of the loan period.

NEWS: We've added Lucas Monzón on loan from @DanubioFC through 2022 with an option to buy! 📰➡️ https://t.co/DaCl9tG7Qm @Verizon | #RBNY pic.twitter.com/wFglikNbaW

“We are happy to bring Lucas aboard our club,” said the club's head of Sport Kevin Thelwell in a team release. “He is a young defender, who will help solidify our center back core. Having the experience at a top level is promising for a player of his age.”

Monzón, 19, signed with the Danubio first team in July of 2020 and played 26 matches across all competitions during the 2020-21 season. Born in Jaguarão, Brazil, Monzón most recently appeared for Montevideo Wanderers, a first division Uruguayan club, on loan during the 2021-22 season.

“I am pleased to see Lucas join the team,” said head coach Gerhard Struber. “He is a very athletic and aggressive defender that will fit into our style of play. He has good experience at the top level in Uruguay.”