Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls add Uruguay youth international defender Lucas Monzón on loan

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

The New York Red Bulls have completed the loan signing of Uruguay youth international defender Lucas Monzón from Danubio FC, the club announced Thursday. Monzón joins through the end of the 2022 season, pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC, with the Red Bulls having a purchase option at the end of the loan period.

“We are happy to bring Lucas aboard our club,” said the club's head of Sport Kevin Thelwell in a team release. “He is a young defender, who will help solidify our center back core. Having the experience at a top level is promising for a player of his age.”

Monzón, 19, signed with the Danubio first team in July of 2020 and played 26 matches across all competitions during the 2020-21 season. Born in Jaguarão, Brazil, Monzón most recently appeared for Montevideo Wanderers, a first division Uruguayan club, on loan during the 2021-22 season.

“I am pleased to see Lucas join the team,” said head coach Gerhard Struber. “He is a very athletic and aggressive defender that will fit into our style of play. He has good experience at the top level in Uruguay.”

The Red Bulls have been on the lookout for a center back since Aaron Long was ruled out for the remainder of the 2021 season after undergoing successful surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles’ tendon in May. The club are also currently without fellow center back Andres Reyes.

Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls

Advertising

Related Stories

Seattle Sounders add Brazilian attacker Léo Chú, MLS veteran Nicolas Benezet
Sporting Kansas City confirm transfer of Gianluca Busio to Venezia FC in club-record deal
Sources: New England close to agreeing deal for Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge; not yet final

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
New York Red Bulls add Uruguay youth international defender Lucas Monzón on loan
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls add Uruguay youth international defender Lucas Monzón on loan
Seattle Sounders add Brazilian attacker Léo Chú, MLS veteran Nicolas Benezet
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders add Brazilian attacker Léo Chú, MLS veteran Nicolas Benezet
Sporting Kansas City confirm transfer of Gianluca Busio to Venezia FC in club-record deal
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City confirm transfer of Gianluca Busio to Venezia FC in club-record deal
Minnesota United exercise buyout on Ike Opara

Minnesota United exercise buyout on Ike Opara
Sources: New England close to agreeing deal for Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge; not yet final
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: New England close to agreeing deal for Tajon Buchanan to Club Brugge; not yet final
Official: San Jose Earthquakes acquire Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland Timbers in blockbuster trade
Transfer Tracker

Official: San Jose Earthquakes acquire Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland Timbers in blockbuster trade
More News
Video
Video
Top Moments from Week 17
4:26

Top Moments from Week 17
Did Josef Martinez deserve a red card? Should Seattle have had penalty?
12:16
Instant Replay

Did Josef Martinez deserve a red card? Should Seattle have had penalty?
Midweek Madness! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week | Week 17
1:53

Midweek Madness! Vote for your favorite Goal of the Week | Week 17
Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. SKC | August 4, 2021
15:02

Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. SKC | August 4, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.