NYCFC sign Uruguayan youth international on loan from Montevideo City Torque

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

New York City FC have acquired attacking midfielder Santiago Rodriguez on loan from Montevideo City Torque, the club announced Wednesday.

The Uruguayan youth national team player was signed before the close of the league’s Primary Transfer Window on June 1. Rodriguez, who will occupy an international slot on the club’s roster, is on loan through Dec. 2022.

“I am very happy to join my new family in New York City and everyone has made me feel at home since I arrived,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “I’m very excited to start playing and I already feel the support from the NYCFC fans. I have a competitive mentality while never losing the joy of playing, and I’m ready to help achieve big things for this club.”

The 21-year-old started his professional career at Uruguayan Primera Division side Club Nacional de Football before joining City Football Group’s Montevideo City Torque in 2020. Rodriguez played 61 matches between the two, scoring 13 goals and adding 16 assists.

Rodriguez has also played in 11 games for Nacional during the Copa Libertadores and featured six times for Montevideo City Torque in this season’s Copa Sudamericana.

“We’re delighted to finalize the acquisition of Santiago before the close of the first transfer window. He is a dynamic, mobile and impactful player who can play in multiple positions in the attacking area of the field,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said. "He’s already played a lot of senior football domestically and internationally, both at club level in Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana and for Uruguay’s youth national teams, including at the U-20 World Cup. Santiago is another exciting, young addition to our team and someone who will help us compete for trophies.”

Internationally, the midfielder has been a constant fixture in the youth national team setup in his homeland representing Uruguay at all three major youth levels (U-17, U-20 and U-23). He joined forces with new teammate Nicolas Acevedo when both played key roles in helping the U-20s to the Round of 16 during the 2019 U-20 World Cup. Additionally, he represented the U-23s in last year’s Olympic qualifiers.

“We’re excited to add an attacking midfielder of Santiago’s quality into our team,” NYCFC coach Ronny Deila said. “He is a player that knows how to create chances for his teammates as well as for himself. His goalscoring and assist record in Uruguay is impressive for a 21-year-old and he’s excited to be here in New York. We now have a lot of talent and depth in the attacking third of the pitch and it's good to have everyone with us as we prepare for the MLS season to restart later this month.”

