New York City FC sign homegrown midfielder Jacob Arroyave

New York City FC have signed homegrown midfielder Jacob Arroyave through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Friday.
Arroyave featured for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, NYCFC II last season, making 12 appearances (nine starts) and scoring twice. He also started in the US Open Cup First Round, providing an assist in the win.
"We’re delighted that Jacob will officially join our first team roster in 2025," said sporting director David Lee. "Since he joined our organization, he has developed rapidly and impressed during the 2024 preseason and contributed to New York City FC II both in MLS NEXT Pro and their incredible run in the US Open Cup.
"The role that New York City FC II plays in the pro player pathway is critical. It helps bridge the gap in development from academy to first team and Jacob has benefited from the fantastic work happening throughout our development program."
Arroyave joined NYCFC's MLS NEXT Pro team in 2023 following a successful youth career with Cedar Stars Bergen.
"It’s an amazing feeling to sign my first professional contract with New York City," said Arroyave said. "I’ve learned so much from my time in the academy and with New York City FC II, I believe the club built a very good environment that I could grow in, and it translates into training with the first team.
"I’m grateful to my coaches, teammates, and family for supporting and helping guide me through my development. I can’t wait to get back on the field and represent the club at the highest level."
NYCFC's 2025 season opens on Feb. 22 when they travel to reigning Supporters' Shield winners Inter Miami CF (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
