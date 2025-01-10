New York City FC sign homegrown midfielder Jacob Arroyave

New York City FC have signed homegrown midfielder Jacob Arroyave through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Friday.

Arroyave featured for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, NYCFC II last season, making 12 appearances (nine starts) and scoring twice. He also started in the US Open Cup First Round, providing an assist in the win.

"We’re delighted that Jacob will officially join our first team roster in 2025," said sporting director David Lee. "Since he joined our organization, he has developed rapidly and impressed during the 2024 preseason and contributed to New York City FC II both in MLS NEXT Pro and their incredible run in the US Open Cup.