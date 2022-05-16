New York City FC sign defender Maxime Chanot to contract extension

“Maxime has shown his loyalty to this club and has made sacrifices to be here, which speaks highly of his dedication to our project. Maxime is a great mentor to our young players and can draw from his experience to help develop the next generation. We are excited to have a player of his caliber at our club.”

“We are delighted that Maxime has signed a contract extension,” sporting director David Lee said in a release. "He is the longest-tenured player at the club and has played a crucial role on-and-off the field since he arrived, culminating in last season’s MLS Cup success.

Chanot, 32, is the longest-serving player at NYCFC after joining from Belgium's K.V. Kortrijk ahead of the 2016 season. The Luxembourg international has seven goals in 152 appearances for the Cityzens, becoming a vital piece of their MLS Cup title-winning side in 2021.

"It has been an honor to play for this Club and represent this City. New York City is the greatest city in the world." Take a trip to @LeBaratin with @MaximeChanot as he sits down with @JOYPAULIAN to talk all things past, present, and future #ForTheCity 🗽📽️⬇️

The French-born defender is a proven leader for NYCFC, forming a steady backline alongside center back partner Alexander Callens. He's also capable of playing in a three-man backline with Thiago Martins, who joined this past offseason as a Designated Player. Callens is a Peruvian international, while Martins is from Brazil.

“It has been an honor to play for this club and represent this city,” Chanot said in a release. “I am very happy to extend my contract, New York City is the greatest city in the world. My family and I are happy to be here, which made it an easy decision to stay.

“What we have achieved together last season has made all the years of hard work and sacrifice worth it. I look forward to the challenge of building on our recent success, while having the opportunity to help the younger generation of NYCFC talent to fulfill their dreams.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for this opportunity and to the club for believing in me. Thank you to all the fans for all the support you have given me over the years. I am proud to wear this jersey and am excited to compete for more titles. Just know that it’s not over, there is more to come,” he added.