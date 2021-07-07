New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC delayed due to lightning

The match between the New England Revolution and Toronto FC has been delayed due to storms in the area around Gillette Stadium.
Kickoff was originally scheduled for 7:08 pm ET but is now set to take place at 8:32 pm ET.
The match between the New England Revolution and Toronto FC has been delayed due to storms in the area around Gillette Stadium.
Kickoff was originally scheduled for 7:08 pm ET but is now set to take place at 8:32 pm ET.
The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.