Revolution to honor New England Amputee Soccer Team for MLS' Soccer for All week

The New England Revolution will honor the New England Amputee Soccer Team as "Heroes of the Match" for the team's match against Columbus SC on Sunday (6 pm ET, ESPN2), as part of the league's Soccer for All week.

The club is honoring eight members of the team: founders Nico Calabria and Rafael Perdigao, Brian Bardell, Christopher Barnett, David Bonfiglio, Vinny Fischer, Musabwa, and Emily Sunderland. The team was founded in 2019 and competes in the American Amputee Soccer Association. Calabria is the captain of the United States men's amputee team, and Perdigao is also the founder of the first amputee soccer team in his native Brazil.