Revolution to honor New England Amputee Soccer Team for MLS' Soccer for All week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The New England Revolution will honor the New England Amputee Soccer Team as "Heroes of the Match" for the team's match against Columbus SC on Sunday (6 pm ET, ESPN2), as part of the league's Soccer for All week.

The club is honoring eight members of the team: founders Nico Calabria and Rafael Perdigao, Brian Bardell, Christopher Barnett, David Bonfiglio, Vinny Fischer, Musabwa, and Emily Sunderland. The team was founded in 2019 and competes in the American Amputee Soccer Association. Calabria is the captain of the United States men's amputee team, and Perdigao is also the founder of the first amputee soccer team in his native Brazil.

In addition to honoring the team at halftime, the Revolution have made a long-term commitment to the New England Amputee Soccer Team. The club will donate state-of-the-art crutches to the players, provide them with custom kits and cleats, and will invite them back to future Revolution matches.

Soccer for All week is an MLS initiative designed to promote inclusivity in the sport.

New England Revolution

Advertising

Related Stories

Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, New England Revolution 1
Recap: Nashville SC 2, New England Revolution 0
Running down the top 5 young-player performances in Week 3

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
"Dream becomes reality": FC Cincinnati hoping TQL Stadium a launching pad for success
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

"Dream becomes reality": FC Cincinnati hoping TQL Stadium a launching pad for success
Revolution to honor New England Amputee Soccer Team for MLS' Soccer for All week

Revolution to honor New England Amputee Soccer Team for MLS' Soccer for All week
MLS Disciplinary Committee issues fines to Tab Ramos, Luis Diaz
Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Committee issues fines to Tab Ramos, Luis Diaz
Real Salt Lake's David Ochoa says feud with Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath is over

Real Salt Lake's David Ochoa says feud with Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath is over
An empty seat: How Atlanta United gives the Kouns family hope
Voices: Sam Jones

An empty seat: How Atlanta United gives the Kouns family hope
New York Red Bulls' Sean Davis on why #StopAsianHate is personal to him
Extratime

New York Red Bulls' Sean Davis on why #StopAsianHate is personal to him
More News
Video
Video
Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy preview: Which team will continue their impressive early season form?
1:23

Austin FC vs. LA Galaxy preview: Which team will continue their impressive early season form?

Jaap Stam and Phil Neville preview FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
1:25

Jaap Stam and Phil Neville preview FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami
MLS players and coaches reflect on their all-time favorite jerseys
2:05

MLS players and coaches reflect on their all-time favorite jerseys
Group Chat: Nick Hagglund previews TQL Stadium, is it the best soccer stadium in the world?
54:02

Group Chat: Nick Hagglund previews TQL Stadium, is it the best soccer stadium in the world?
More Video
Soccer For All

Soccer For All

There is no place for discrimination in our game. Everyone is welcome. Learn how you can support Soccer For All.