New England Revolution sign homegrown midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević

The 17-year-old, per league roster regulations, will be eligible to play in MLS competition one year after he joined the Revolution Academy beginning in August 2022. He joined the Revolution Academy’s residency program in August 2021, reaching the first-team roster in under a year.

“Esmir is an exceptional young talent who still has a great deal of development ahead of him. I am happy to see his hard work thus far pay off as he takes this next step in our pro player pathway,” technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release. “From his first day in our residency program, Esmir has set a tremendous example with his attitude and work ethic. We look forward to seeing more players follow in his path from our Academy to the first team.”