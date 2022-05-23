Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution sign homegrown midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have signed midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević to a homegrown player deal through the 2025 MLS season with an additional one-year option, the club announced Monday.

The 17-year-old, per league roster regulations, will be eligible to play in MLS competition one year after he joined the Revolution Academy beginning in August 2022. He joined the Revolution Academy’s residency program in August 2021, reaching the first-team roster in under a year.

“Esmir is an exceptional young talent who still has a great deal of development ahead of him. I am happy to see his hard work thus far pay off as he takes this next step in our pro player pathway,” technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release. “From his first day in our residency program, Esmir has set a tremendous example with his attitude and work ethic. We look forward to seeing more players follow in his path from our Academy to the first team.”

Bajraktarević has logged 17 professional appearances with MLS NEXT Pro side Revolution II since last August, including 11 starts, with one goal scored.

He’s also been called into several United States U-20 men’s national team camps. A Wisconsin native, he has Bosnia & Herzegovina heritage.

“I am excited to take this next step in my career and to continue learning from all of the great coaches and my teammates here in New England,” Bajraktarević said. “I feel that I have made huge strides as a player since coming to New England and I look forward to proving myself at this next level and earning my place on the field.”

New England Revolution Transfer Tracker

