New England Revolution sign homegrown forward Malcolm Fry

“Malcolm has a bright future, and we are thrilled to watch him continue his career with his hometown club and earn his place in the first team beginning next season.”

“Malcolm has excelled at every level of our pro player pathway and his consistently strong performance with our second team put him in the position to make this next step in his career,” Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release.

Fry initially turned pro in October 2022, amassing six goals and three assists in 37 appearances for Revolution II. He played a pivotal role on New England’s U-19 team that won an MLS NEXT Cup title in 2022, tallying three goals in the postseason tournament.

The New England Revolution have elevated forward Malcolm Fry from their MLS NEXT Pro team, announcing Wednesday they’ve signed him to a homegrown contract. His deal begins in 2024 and runs through the 2026 MLS season, with an option for 2027.

The Massachusetts native is the 13th homegrown player signing in New England’s history, joining US youth international standout Peyton Miller and defender Santiago Suarez as players also progressing to the first team in 2024. Other current homegrowns are midfielders Noel Buck, Esmir Bajraktarević and Jack Panayotou.

“I am honored to begin my MLS career and continue growing as a player here in New England with my hometown club,” Fry said.

“I have benefited from the new challenges at every level as I moved up the pro pathway from the academy to the second team, and thanks to all my coaches over the years, I now feel ready to test myself at the MLS level. I look forward to earning my place in the team next season.”

The Revolution's 2024 season will likely include new leadership after head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena resigned last month. Clint Peay, their interim head coach, is readying for the club's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.