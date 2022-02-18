New England Revolution sign defender Ryan Spaulding

Spaulding, who mainly plays left back, is the fifth player in New England’s history to be elevated from now-MLS NEXT Pro side Revolution II to their first-team roster.

“Ryan was one of the first players we signed to Revolution II, and we have seen incredible growth in many facets of his game throughout the past two seasons,” technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release. “He is a talented outside back who fits in well with our team and can add production in all phases of the game. We look forward to watching Ryan continue to progress at the MLS level over the coming season.”