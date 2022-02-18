New England Revolution sign defender Ryan Spaulding

Transfer Tracker

The New England Revolution have signed defender Ryan Spaulding through the 2022 MLS season with options for 2023-24, the defending Supporters’ Shield winners announced Friday.

Spaulding, who mainly plays left back, is the fifth player in New England’s history to be elevated from now-MLS NEXT Pro side Revolution II to their first-team roster.

“Ryan was one of the first players we signed to Revolution II, and we have seen incredible growth in many facets of his game throughout the past two seasons,” technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release. “He is a talented outside back who fits in well with our team and can add production in all phases of the game. We look forward to watching Ryan continue to progress at the MLS level over the coming season.”

The 23-year-old gives New England depth behind DeJuan Jones, one of the league’s better fullbacks during the 2021 campaign. The Revs also mutually agreed to part ways with Colombian left back Christian Mafla earlier this offseason.

Spaulding played two seasons with New England’s developmental team, where he set team records in games played (42), starts (38) and minutes (3,402).

Beforehand, he played two seasons of collegiate soccer at UNC-Charlotte then signed his first professional deal with Stade Briochin of the French third division.

