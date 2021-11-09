New England Revolution re-sign Gustavo Bou through 2023 season

Bou was a landmark signing early into Bruce Arena’s time in New England, joining the club in July 2019 from Liga MX’s Club Tijuana. He’s since tallied 29 goals and 14 assists across 62 regular-season appearances

“Gustavo has been an essential part of our team since his arrival in 2019 and he has proven to be among the league’s most prolific attacking players,” Arena, the club’s sporting director and head coach, said in a release. “We are pleased to extend Gustavo’s tenure here in New England and look forward to his continued contributions to our team.”