New England Revolution re-sign Gustavo Bou through 2023 season

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The New England Revolution have re-signed forward Gustavo Bou to a two-year contract extension through the 2023 season, the club announced Tuesday morning. He’ll continue to occupy a Designated Player and international roster slot.
Bou was a landmark signing early into Bruce Arena’s time in New England, joining the club in July 2019 from Liga MX’s Club Tijuana. He’s since tallied 29 goals and 14 assists across 62 regular-season appearances
“Gustavo has been an essential part of our team since his arrival in 2019 and he has proven to be among the league’s most prolific attacking players,” Arena, the club’s sporting director and head coach, said in a release. “We are pleased to extend Gustavo’s tenure here in New England and look forward to his continued contributions to our team.”
The 31-year-old Argentine's 24 combined goals and assists in 2021 are tied for fourth in MLS. His 15 goals and nine assists proved vital en route to New England’s first Supporters’ Shield title and establishing a new MLS single-season points record (73).
Bou has also formed a strong partnership with Poland international forward Adam Buksa and Spanish playmaker Carles Gil, the club’s two other DPs. He finished tied for ninth in this year’s Golden Boot presented by Audi race.