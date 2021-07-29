New England Revolution Players Collaborative Fund launches with $20,000 donation to BPC

Black Players for Change is an independent organization consisting of more than 170 MLS players, coaches and staff who are working to bridge the racial equality gap that exists in soccer and society.

The Collaborative Fund, involving a committee of Revolution players, including Co-Founder of Black Players for Change Earl Edwards Jr., will distribute $20,000 every other month, donated by the Kraft family, awarding grants to local grassroots organizations that are working to promote equity and end systemic racism.

The New England Revolution announced Thursday that it will start the New England Revolution Players Collaborative Fund, created to "support organizations working to create meaningful change in the New England community," according to a release from the MLS club, with Black Players for Change to be the first organization funded through the initiative.

Thank you to the Krafts for leading the way in community investment. Your continued commitment through this project will help our mission of building a more equitable landscape for minorities in the New England area. #TogetherThereWillBeChange ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/aV9oGFKbYg

“It is a great honor for the Kraft family to work with the New England Revolution players to establish a fund that will support organizations and people engaged in the ongoing fight for racial justice and equality,” Josh Kraft, President of Kraft Family Philanthropies, said in the release. “It is crucial that we continue to support them in new, tangible and meaningful ways. We are proud to provide continued assistance to those who are leading this vital work in our community.”

Black Players for Change will collaborate closely with the Revolution player committee to invest the money in the Greater Boston area, identifying organizations and initiatives doing work around equity and fighting systemic racism.

“As a board member of Black Players for Change and as a player of the New England Revolution, I am extremely grateful for what the Kraft family has committed to with the New England Revolution Players Collaborative Fund,” Edwards said. “This is a concerted effort that is required to establish real change in a system that was so meticulously built to oppress people of color. The thoughtfulness of the Kraft family has exceeded my expectations, and I hope it sets a strong example for other clubs across the league.”

A portion of the $20,000 is already earmarked for funding the construction of mini soccer pitches in under-resourced communities nationwide. This is part of a national initiative by Black Players for Change, in collaboration with the Black Women’s Player Collective, to build dozens of such mini pitches across the United States.

The release notes that the Revolution Players Collaborative Fund is a key pillar of the club’s C.H.A.N.G.E. platform, which seeks to support and uplift organizations and community leaders who are working to combat inequity and racial injustice. C.H.A.N.G.E. stands for "Converse, help, amplify, nurture, galvanize, and educate," and is being offered as a way for people to educate themselves on social justice issues and foster open dialogues about race and racism.