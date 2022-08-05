Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution acquire goalkeeper Clément Diop from Inter Miami CF

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

  • NE receive: Clément Diop
  • MIA receive: $125,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money

The New England Revolution have acquired goalkeeper Clément Diop from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $125,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM), the clubs announced Friday.

Diop becomes the fourth goalkeeper on New England's roster behind 22-year-old starter Djorde Petrovic (signed as Matt Turner's replacement in April), along with Earl Edwards Jr. and Brad Knighton. The 28-year-old had started three matches for Inter Miami this season, posting one clean sheet and making four saves.

“Clément Diop is a goalkeeper I know well from my time with the LA Galaxy. He is an experienced and athletic goalkeeper and will offer depth to our goalkeeping corps,” New England sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “We welcome Clément to the New England Revolution”.

Diop has 50 MLS appearances and 10 clean sheets across stints with Inter Miami (2022), CF Montréal (2018-21), and the Galaxy (2016-17).

The reigning Supporters’ Shield champions are currently in 11th place in the Eastern Conference (6W-7L-9D, 27 points) as they return to action this Saturday at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

