New England Revolution acquire goalkeeper Clément Diop from Inter Miami CF

Diop becomes the fourth goalkeeper on New England's roster behind 22-year-old starter Djorde Petrovic (signed as Matt Turner's replacement in April ), along with Earl Edwards Jr . and Brad Knighton . The 28-year-old had started three matches for Inter Miami this season, posting one clean sheet and making four saves.

“Clément Diop is a goalkeeper I know well from my time with the LA Galaxy. He is an experienced and athletic goalkeeper and will offer depth to our goalkeeping corps,” New England sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena said in a release. “We welcome Clément to the New England Revolution”.