NE Revolution to host New England Amputee Soccer Team exhibition on April 2

Fresh off three players contributing to the United States' 2022 Amputee Football World Cup effort this week, the New England Amputee Soccer Team will play an exhibition match at halftime of the New England Revolution’s home match against the New York Red Bulls on April 2 (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Founded by Massachusetts' own Nico Calabria and Rafa Perdigão in 2019, the New England Amputee Soccer Team has a long-term partnership with the Revolution, which has supported the team with donations and funding for team expenses, including training field usage.

The Revs also support the amputee team with custom uniforms and boots, and in 2021 donated SideStix crutches used by the athletes to facilitate competition.