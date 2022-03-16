Nashville SC surpass 20k season ticket members for 2022 season at GEODIS Park

“Today is yet another strong confirmation that soccer has truly made its mark in Nashville and Middle Tennessee,” club CEO Ian Ayre said in a statement. “Reaching 20,000 season ticket members puts us in the top four or five MLS teams in that category, and we are clearly not done yet!”

It’s a significant milestone for Nashville, which will unveil the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada on May 1 (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes) when hosting the Philadelphia Union .

If you build it, they will come. And Nashville SC season ticket holders will be coming out in droves to GEODIS Park when it opens in May.

To celebrate 20k season tickets sold, our #20 @a_godoy03 has a surprise for one of our STMs Enjoy your new jersey, @kelseyyytruittt ! pic.twitter.com/LhlgBdbPDc

The club also announced the C-Spire Captain’s Club is sold out and less than 50 premium spaces remain available after the Goal Post Club, WeHo Club, Valkyrie Premier Club, Loge Boxes and private suites also sold out.

“Given that nobody has seen a match at GEODIS Park yet, I feel certain that when they come and experience soccer in this purpose-built stadium, they will want to come back on a regular basis and fill the stadium up,” Ayre said. “GEODIS Park is going to be a really special place for years to come.”