Nashville SC surpass 20k season ticket members for 2022 season at GEODIS Park

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

If you build it, they will come. And Nashville SC season ticket holders will be coming out in droves to GEODIS Park when it opens in May.

Nashville have reached 20,000 season ticket memberships, the club announced Wednesday.

It’s a significant milestone for Nashville, which will unveil the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada on May 1 (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes) when hosting the Philadelphia Union.

“Today is yet another strong confirmation that soccer has truly made its mark in Nashville and Middle Tennessee,” club CEO Ian Ayre said in a statement. “Reaching 20,000 season ticket members puts us in the top four or five MLS teams in that category, and we are clearly not done yet!”

The club also announced the C-Spire Captain’s Club is sold out and less than 50 premium spaces remain available after the Goal Post Club, WeHo Club, Valkyrie Premier Club, Loge Boxes and private suites also sold out.

“Given that nobody has seen a match at GEODIS Park yet, I feel certain that when they come and experience soccer in this purpose-built stadium, they will want to come back on a regular basis and fill the stadium up,” Ayre said. “GEODIS Park is going to be a really special place for years to come.”

Nashville have earned four points in their first three fixtures of the 2022 campaign (1W-1L-1D) and have five matches left out of their eight-game road trip before returning to GEODIS Park for their home opener.

Nashville SC

Related Stories

Power Rankings: NYCFC & Seattle Sounders course-correct in Week 3
Recap: FC Dallas 2, Nashville SC 0
MLS Cup 2022 odds: New England Revolution alone as favorites, Nashville SC moving up
More News
More News
Nashville SC surpass 20k season ticket members for 2022 season at GEODIS Park

Nashville SC surpass 20k season ticket members for 2022 season at GEODIS Park
State of USMNT No. 9 options: Who could Gregg Berhalter select for World Cup qualifiers?
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

State of USMNT No. 9 options: Who could Gregg Berhalter select for World Cup qualifiers?
St. Louis CITY sign Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki before 2023 expansion season
Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY sign Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki before 2023 expansion season
Sources: Toronto FC finalizing Kemar Lawrence trade to Minnesota United
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Toronto FC finalizing Kemar Lawrence trade to Minnesota United
"It’s just the beginning": Claudio Reyna shares outlook on Gio Reyna's rise at Dortmund, USMNT
The Call Up

"It’s just the beginning": Claudio Reyna shares outlook on Gio Reyna's rise at Dortmund, USMNT
Lesson learned: NYCFC survive Comunicaciones late scare to reach CCL semifinals
CONCACAF Champions League

Lesson learned: NYCFC survive Comunicaciones late scare to reach CCL semifinals
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC | March 15, 2022
4:15

HIGHLIGHTS: Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC | March 15, 2022
GOAL: Jose Contreras, Comunicaciones - 88th minute
0:57

GOAL: Jose Contreras, Comunicaciones - 88th minute
GOAL: Lynner Garcia, Comunicaciones - 72nd minute
1:10

GOAL: Lynner Garcia, Comunicaciones - 72nd minute
GOAL: Nicolas Samayoa, Comunicaciones - 69th minute
0:46

GOAL: Nicolas Samayoa, Comunicaciones - 69th minute
More Video