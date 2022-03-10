Nashville SC unveil GEODIS Park as naming partner ahead of home opener

Nashville SC 's new 30,000-seat stadium will officially be known as GEODIS Park, the club announced Thursday while revealing the naming rights partnership with the global supply chain operator.

Scheduled to be completed next month, GEODIS Park will be the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada.

Nashville will open their home schedule at GEODIS Park on Sunday, May 1 versus the Philadelphia Union (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

“We have repeatedly said that the new stadium will become the spiritual home of Nashville Soccer Club,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said in a release. “The commitment of logistics specialist GEODIS as the naming partner and the unveiling of GEODIS Park is a landmark part of the history and journey of the club. I am hugely proud of the incredible work that Will Alexander, our chief revenue officer, and the partnership team played in bringing this opportunity to where we are today."