Nashville SC unveil GEODIS Park as naming partner ahead of home opener

Nashville SC's new 30,000-seat stadium will officially be known as GEODIS Park, the club announced Thursday while revealing the naming rights partnership with the global supply chain operator.
Scheduled to be completed next month, GEODIS Park will be the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada.
Nashville will open their home schedule at GEODIS Park on Sunday, May 1 versus the Philadelphia Union (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).
“We have repeatedly said that the new stadium will become the spiritual home of Nashville Soccer Club,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said in a release. “The commitment of logistics specialist GEODIS as the naming partner and the unveiling of GEODIS Park is a landmark part of the history and journey of the club. I am hugely proud of the incredible work that Will Alexander, our chief revenue officer, and the partnership team played in bringing this opportunity to where we are today."
GEODIS is a France-based global supply chain operator with its North American headquarters based in the Nashville suburb of Brentwood, Tenn., and is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States with more than 15,000 employees across 19 campuses and more than 230 sites. That includes more than 2,000 employees in the Middle Tennessee area.
“At GEODIS, we are proud of our rich history in the Nashville community that dates back more than 70 years,” GEODIS Americas President & CEO Mike Honious said in a release. “With this historic new partnership — and the first of its kind for our company — we will be able to use GEODIS Park as a platform to strengthen our commitment to building a strong community alongside a like-minded organization who shares that same vision to make an even greater impact alongside one another."
As a global showcase for the company, GEODIS will receive prominent branding on the stadium’s exterior, interior and rooftop, including flagship signage above the main entrance welcoming attendees to GEODIS Park. Additionally, the partnership features naming rights to one premium club and several innovative programs to support the Nashville community. For example, GEODIS will serve as the presenting partner of both a new soccer league focused on underserved neighborhoods in the surrounding community.
Excel Sports Management’s Properties division sourced and negotiated the stadium naming rights deal between Nashville SC and GEODIS.
The excitement leading up towards the opening of GEODIS Park has been reflected with approximately 20,000 season tickets sold to date and very few premium tickets remaining. All private suites, loge boxes and the stadium’s three largest clubs are sold out ahead of the 2022 home-opener.
Nashville SC are in the midst of their third season since joining MLS in 2020. They have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in every season of their club history.