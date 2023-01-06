Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC sign goalkeeper Ben Martino to homegrown deal

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

  • NSH receive: Ben Martino
  • PHI receive: $50k GAM guaranteed

Nashville SC have signed goalkeeper Ben Martino to a homegrown deal, the club announced Friday.

To acquire Martino, Nashville sent the Philadelphia Union $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). They could send an additional $100,000 in GAM should certain performance-based incentives be met, and Philadelphia retain a sell-on fee.

The 20-year-old  Pittsburgh native spent the last two seasons as the starting goalkeeper for Virginia Tech at the collegiate level. He posted six clean sheets in 34 games.

Additionally, Martino played in ​​three USL Championship games for now-MLS NEXT Pro side Philadelphia Union II during the 2020 season. 

Martino joins a Nashville goalkeepers corps that’s led by Joe Willis and includes Elliot Panicco.

National Writer: Charles Boehm

Real Salt Lake sign homegrown defenders Luis Rivera, Delentz Pierre
Nashville SC: Core roster will make us "very competitive" in 2023
Houston Dynamo sign left back Brad Smith in free agency
Nashville SC loan striker Aké Loba to Liga MX's Mazatlán FC
Atlanta United waive forward Dom Dwyer
