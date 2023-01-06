Nashville SC sign goalkeeper Ben Martino to homegrown deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

NSH receive: Ben Martino

Ben Martino PHI receive: $50k GAM guaranteed

Nashville SC have signed goalkeeper Ben Martino to a homegrown deal, the club announced Friday.

To acquire Martino, Nashville sent the Philadelphia Union $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). They could send an additional $100,000 in GAM should certain performance-based incentives be met, and Philadelphia retain a sell-on fee.

The 20-year-old Pittsburgh native spent the last two seasons as the starting goalkeeper for Virginia Tech at the collegiate level. He posted six clean sheets in 34 games.

Additionally, Martino played in ​​three USL Championship games for now-MLS NEXT Pro side Philadelphia Union II during the 2020 season.

Martino joins a Nashville goalkeepers corps that’s led by Joe Willis and includes Elliot Panicco.