Nashville SC sign defender Chris Applewhite to homegrown contract

Nashville SC have signed defender Chris Applewhite as a homegrown player, the club announced Wednesday.
The 17-year-old's deal lasts through the 2027 season with options for 2028 and 2029.
He joins Isaiah Jones and Adem Sipić as homegrown players on the club’s first-team roster for the 2025 MLS season.
“Chris has been exceptional during his experiences in our academy and this past season with Huntsville City FC, and his outstanding play and professional mentality at each level along the way has seen him earn this opportunity with our first team,” general manager Mike Jacobs said.
“He has a high ceiling as a player, and we are excited about his future.”
Applewhite joined the Nashville SC Academy’s U-17 squad as a 15-year-old in 2022 and was named Academy Player of the Year in 2024.
He became the youngest player to start a match for Nashville SC’s MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC and was named to the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate.
“I am extremely grateful to sign my first professional contract with Nashville SC,” Applewhite said. “I couldn’t have reached this point without God, my family, my coaches, and my teammates, and I am excited to be a part of this club.”
Nashville's 2025 season begins on Feb. 22 at home against the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
