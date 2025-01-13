Nashville SC sign Colombian defender Jeisson Palacios

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Nashville SC have signed defender Jeisson Palacios from Colombian side CD América, the club announced Monday.

The 30-year-old Colombian center back is under contract through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

"Jeisson fills an important role for our group at the heart of our defense," said general manager Mike Jacobs. "His athleticism, toughness, and winning mentality should enable him to blend in well with our team."

Palacios, an athletic ball-winning defender, has 11g/6a in 232 matches across all competitions with CD América, Leones FC, Pafos FC, Atlético Bucaramanga, Independiente Sante Fe and Alianza FC.