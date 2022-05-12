Nashville SC show "monumental effort" vs. Atlanta United in Open Cup debut

With the US Open Cup on hiatus from 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nashville SC made their debut in the historic national tournament Wednesday night.

“It took a monumental effort to turn around a difficult start, but in the end I think we showed all the characteristics of a team that has so much spirit, so much fight, so much character.”

“I don’t think there’s an awful lot I could say to describe the events,” manager Gary Smith said. “Just a flat-out cup tie that I think every single fan that was in the stadium would have enjoyed. Atlanta were better than us first half and we were better than them second half.

The hosts rallied from two-nil down to beat Atlanta United by a 3-2 scoreline, an incredible comeback that’s among the Music City club’s most stirring moments in their third year of MLS existence.

And what a moment it was for the Boys in Gold at GEODIS Park, their 30,000-seat venue that opened just the other weekend.

The Five Stripes were in cruise control inside 30 minutes, with goals from Thiago Almada and Luiz Araujo stunning the hosts. In Smith’s view, it was a moment that reinforced ATLUTD’s quality and why those Designated players cost a reported near-$30 million to acquire.

But Nashville responded in the second half to book a Round of 16 spot in this year’s Open Cup, starting with Hany Mukhtar’s 50th-minute penalty kick and carrying through CJ Sapong’s 92nd-minute equalizer that prompted extra time. Ethan Zubak then scored in the 93rd minute on a breakaway, his first in NSC colors since joining via an offseason trade from the LA Galaxy.

With the score flipped, Nashville extended their home unbeaten streak to 22 consecutive matches across all competitions.