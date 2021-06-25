Nashville SC share renderings, vision for new training complex

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Earlier this week, Nashville SC released new renderings and an updated timeline for construction and completion of their future training complex that’ll be located at Century Farms in Antioch, Tenn.

The club plans to break ground in the third quarter of 2021, while construction would be completed by late 2022. The property recently closed, leading to the development.

“This is another great step forward for Nashville Soccer Club, on the back of the incredible progress made in completing our youth academy and the ongoing work on our outstanding new stadium, this is to some degree the final piece in the club’s infrastructure jigsaw,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said in a release. “This practice facility will become the day-to-day workplace for our players and staff and will provide first-class facilities for them to prepare for games day in, day out.”

Century Farms is a 300+ acre, mixed-use development that's located along Interstate 24 in Southeast Davidson County. In addition to the training facility, the development will feature retail, office and multifamily and entertainment spaces.

The training facility will supplement Nashville SC’s new soccer-specific stadium that’s projected to open in 2022. They also have the academy facility at Currey Ingram Academy, where the first team will continue to train while Century Farms is under construction.

