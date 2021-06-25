Nashville SC share renderings, vision for new training complex

Earlier this week, Nashville SC released new renderings and an updated timeline for construction and completion of their future training complex that’ll be located at Century Farms in Antioch, Tenn.

The club plans to break ground in the third quarter of 2021, while construction would be completed by late 2022. The property recently closed, leading to the development.

“This is another great step forward for Nashville Soccer Club, on the back of the incredible progress made in completing our youth academy and the ongoing work on our outstanding new stadium, this is to some degree the final piece in the club’s infrastructure jigsaw,” Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre said in a release. “This practice facility will become the day-to-day workplace for our players and staff and will provide first-class facilities for them to prepare for games day in, day out.”