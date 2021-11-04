Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar eyeing MLS Cup & MVP double

The race for the 2021 MLS MVP has long been considered a foregone conclusion, with the New England Revolution's Carles Gil the clear frontrunner for the lion's share of the season.

If there is a challenger with a legitimate case, though, it might just be Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar, who has been the centerpiece of his team's successful second season in MLS. Going into their Decision Day matchup against the New York Red Bulls (3:30 pm ET | ESPN), Nashville are battling for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Revs, with Mukhtar stuffing the statsheet to the tune of 15 goals and 12 assists to vault himself into the discussion for the league's most prestigious individual honor.

The 26-year-old joined Nashville-based outlet Broadway Sports for an exclusive interview released on Wednesday, saying that he's honored to be in the MVP discussion, but that his primary focus is on helping parlay a successful regular season into a deep playoff run.