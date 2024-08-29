Nashville SC midfielder Patrick Yazbek suspended two matches

Major League Soccer has issued a two-match suspension to Nashville SC midfielder Patrick Yazbek for violating the league’s Non-Discrimination Policy during the Nashville SC vs. Austin FC match on Saturday, August 24.
Yazbek will be unavailable for Nashville’s upcoming regular season matches against Orlando City SC (August 31) and Atlanta United (September 14).
Yazbek is also required to participate in a restorative practice program.
In making decisions under this Policy, MLS considers many factors, including the player's immediate acceptance of responsibility for harm caused by the misconduct, eagerness to begin a process to repair it, and cooperation with the league’s review.