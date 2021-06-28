Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC extend Jhonder Cadiz loan to end of season

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Nashville SC have extended Jhonder Cadiz’s loan for the remainder of the 2021 MLS season, the club announced Monday. The forward was originally signed by Nashville on Sept. 9, 2020, from Portuguese powerhouse S.L. Benfica as one of the club’s Designated Players.

“Jhonder has produced positive signs on and off the field during his time with us, and we are encouraged to be able to extend his loan,” Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs said in a statement.

News of the extension was first reported by MLSsoccer.com's Tom Bogert.

Advertising

The 25-year-old Venezuelan has appeared in 17 matches since joining MLS and Nashville have an 8-2-8 record when he is in the lineup and are undefeated when he scores. Overall, Cadiz has four goals and one assist, including a pair of goals and an assist in seven appearances this year, including five starts.

Last year, Cadiz helped guide Nashville to the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, starting all three matches.

Prior to arriving in Nashville, Cadiz spent 2019-20 on loan with Ligue 1's Dijon, where he had two goals and two assists. He previously scored a career-high nine times during the 2018-19 league campaign with Vitoria Setubal, another Portuguese first division side.

Cadiz has four caps with the Venezuelan national team, with his debut coming at 23 years old in a 2-0 victory over United Arab Emirates on Oct. 16, 2018. He is currently with La Vinotinto at Copa America, but didn’t make an appearance.

Transfer Tracker Nashville SC Jhonder Cadiz

Advertising

Related Stories

Houston Dynamo forward Christian Ramirez completes transfer to Aberdeen
CF Montréal sign Icelandic youth international center back
Jurgen Locadia departs FC Cincinnati after loan spell from Brighton ends

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LA Galaxy Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 10

LA Galaxy Forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 10
LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez named MLS Player of the Week for third time 
Player of the Week

LA Galaxy's Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez named MLS Player of the Week for third time 
MLS, players announce donations to Athlete Ally during Pride month
Pride Month

MLS, players announce donations to Athlete Ally during Pride month
DC United pay tribute following death of longtime supporter Rob Gillespie

DC United pay tribute following death of longtime supporter Rob Gillespie
Team of the Week presented by Audi: FC Dallas, Sporting KC rewarded for Week 10 wins

Team of the Week presented by Audi: FC Dallas, Sporting KC rewarded for Week 10 wins
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 10
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 10
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs DC United | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
2:17

HIGHLIGHTS: New England Revolution vs DC United | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
GOAL: Dash Papez, DC United | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
0:50

GOAL: Dash Papez, DC United | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
GOAL: Olger Escobar, New England Revolution | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
0:51

GOAL: Olger Escobar, New England Revolution | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
GOAL: Enzo Goncalves, New England Revolution | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
0:51

GOAL: Enzo Goncalves, New England Revolution | MLS NEXT Cup 2021 u15 Quarterfinal
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.