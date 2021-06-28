Nashville SC extend Jhonder Cadiz loan to end of season

Nashville SC have extended Jhonder Cadiz’s loan for the remainder of the 2021 MLS season, the club announced Monday. The forward was originally signed by Nashville on Sept. 9, 2020, from Portuguese powerhouse S.L. Benfica as one of the club’s Designated Players.

9⃣9⃣ is N through 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣ We've extended Jhonder Cádiz's loan from @SLBenfica through the end of this season. https://t.co/AnjAn8qz8m | #EveryoneN pic.twitter.com/8pzLYY828t

“Jhonder has produced positive signs on and off the field during his time with us, and we are encouraged to be able to extend his loan,” Nashville SC general manager Mike Jacobs said in a statement.

The 25-year-old Venezuelan has appeared in 17 matches since joining MLS and Nashville have an 8-2-8 record when he is in the lineup and are undefeated when he scores. Overall, Cadiz has four goals and one assist, including a pair of goals and an assist in seven appearances this year, including five starts.

Last year, Cadiz helped guide Nashville to the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, starting all three matches.

Prior to arriving in Nashville, Cadiz spent 2019-20 on loan with Ligue 1's Dijon, where he had two goals and two assists. He previously scored a career-high nine times during the 2018-19 league campaign with Vitoria Setubal, another Portuguese first division side.